Kalyanpur assembly candidate in Bihar shot at during morning walk

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:26 IST

A candidate in the Kalyanpur reserved assembly constituency in Bihar’s Samastipur district survived a bid on his life after he was shot at by unidentified miscreants Wednesday morning when he was on his morning walk, police said.

Suraj Kumar Das, a candidate of Yuva Kranti Dal, a resident of Visanpur locality is now out of danger.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.15 am when Das along with his police bodyguard Raj Kumar were walking.

Raj Kumar said four bikers came and started a friendly chat with Das before one of them suddenly whipped out a pistol and fired. The bodyguard said he could not retaliate due to heavy public movement.

“Four miscreants on two motorcycles shot at Das and fled the scene. We got to know about the incident when a jogger called the police control room. Das’s family members and passersby took him to a private hospital. He received injuries on his leg and thigh and is recuperating now,” said Bikas Burman, Samastipur’s superintendent of police (SP).

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Muffasil police station, the SP said.

“Prima facie it seems that Das was attacked by someone who was familiar with his routine. The family has not mentioned any personal enmity. However, we are exploring all possible angles and nothing has been ruled out yet,” said Burman.

The police officer also said there were no clues yet about the shooter but CCTV footage from nearby areas will be scanned to trace the suspect.

The polling for the Kalyanpur assembly seat took place on Tuesday in the second phase of the election. Maheshwar Hazari of the JD (U), a minister in the Nitish Kumar government and who has been the MLA from Kalyanpur constituency for 10 years, contested again this time. Hazari’s main rival is Ranjit Ram of the CPI ML.

Meanwhile, reports from Khagaria said armed criminals attacked JD (U) candidate from Parbatta, Dr Sanjiv Kumar Wednesday morning when he returned from Gogri. The incident occurred at Dhankheta village. Miscreants allegedly fired on his vehicle, pelted stones and damaged his SUV.

Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar said Kumar alleged that a man named Shinku and three others were involved in the incident.