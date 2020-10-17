‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:22 IST

With barely 10 days left for the first phase of polls on October 28 for the 71 seats of the Bihar legislative assembly, the BJP has once again issued a clarification to dispel doubts among voters that the LJP is not a part of their alliance.

“The BJP is very clear in its stand. LJP is not a part of our alliance. We want to tell Chirag Paswan that he should not harbour any illusion. BJP-JD (U) are fighting the election and Nitish Kumar ji will be the chief minister,” Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav’s comment comes in the wake of a statement issued by LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Friday that he is the “Hanuman” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that his relationship with the senior BJP leader will not be affected by statements of the other leaders of the ruling party at the Centre and in Bihar. “The LJP is like RLSP and the JAP of Pappu Yadav which are fighting the Bihar election for survival,” added Yadav.

The LJP is contesting the Bihar assembly polls on its own. The party had earlier contested the Jharkhand assembly polls without the NDA’s support and had fared very badly.

Chirag’s Hanuman statement did not go down well with the JD (U). “He is a Kalyugi (modern) Hanuman who wants to oppose the NDA,” said JD (U) principal general secretary K C Tyagi.

The JD (U) leader expressed satisfaction over the manner in which BJP leaders have countered Chirag’s claim. “Chirag has committed political hara-kiri. The very fact that PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar would be addressing joint rallies, speaks volumes about our alliance with the BJP,” said Tyagi.

NDA leaders accepted in private that the very fact that they have to issue statements to counter Chirag and his love for BJP is definitely creating some confusion among voters and party cadres. “The timely denial by BJP leaders, to some extent has helped clear the confusion to a great extent,” a NDA functionary said.

BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav, Manoj Tiwari and party state president Sanjay Jaiswal, earlier in the day, launched ‘e-Kamal’ website and election song ‘Modi ji ki leher’ featuring party leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.

Yadav took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who promised to provide 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, saying, “Those who aren’t eligible for a job are talking about providing employment.”

“Employment can be provided by those who are themselves eligible for a job. There are so many schools and open universities. At least he should be eligible to get employment and then talk about jobs,” Yadav said.

The BJP MP also called Tejashwi “a weak leader”. “Ultra-Leftist forces want to spread their wings in Bihar again through RJD given its weak leadership under Tejashwi Yadav. One should not forget the class war of these parties,” Yadav added.