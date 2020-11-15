e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar

NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar

Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah have reiterated on several occasions their intent of standing by their promise of making Nitish Kumar the chief minister.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 07:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance will meet at 12.30pm on Sunday
Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance will meet at 12.30pm on Sunday(PTI)
         

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will meet at 12.30pm on Sunday to formally choose its leader in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

NDA leaders had gathered at Kumar’s residence on Friday for an informal interaction, the first such event after the election results were declared on November 10.

Click here for full Bihar Assembly Election 2020 coverage

“We sat together and decided to convene a meeting of elected legislators of all the four partners on November 15 at 12.30pm. All decisions will be taken in that meeting. After the meeting and election of the NDA leader, we will stake claim to form the government,” said Kumar.

The NDA, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), won 125 seats in the 243-member assembly with the BJP alone winning 74 seats. The JD (U), which had 71 MLAs in 2015, had to settle for 43 seats while the HAM-S and the VIP won four seats each.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar set to be anointed Bihar CM at NDA meet

Due to the poor performance of JD(U) in the assembly election, speculations were rife about Nitish Kumar’s role in the government. However, senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah have reiterated on several occasions their intent of standing by their promise of making Nitish Kumar the chief minister.

Sunday’s meeting could be an event to formally choose Nitish Kumar for the top post in state once again and to decide a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the leader. Crucial decisions regarding the alliance will also be taken in the meeting.

tags
top news
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Pakistan to seek USD 2.7 bn loan from China for CPEC project
Pakistan to seek USD 2.7 bn loan from China for CPEC project
LIVE: South Korea logs 208 Covid-19 cases, highest spike in 2 months
LIVE: South Korea logs 208 Covid-19 cases, highest spike in 2 months
Nitish Kumar on wafer-thin majority, won’t last long as CM: RJD’s Manoj Jha
Nitish Kumar on wafer-thin majority, won’t last long as CM: RJD’s Manoj Jha
Covid update: Diwali & Delhi pollution; USA 20 million aim; virus in children
Covid update: Diwali & Delhi pollution; USA 20 million aim; virus in children
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In