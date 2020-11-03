‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Forbesganj, said on Tuesday that despite the coronavirus pandemic, people of the state were exercising their right to vote as the polling in the second phase of the assembly was underway in 94 constituencies across 17 districts.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage

“It is a matter of pride that the people of Bihar are so devoted to democracy that they are coming forward in large numbers to vote in spite of coronavirus pandemic. I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls,” he said at Forbesganj’s Hawai Adda Ground.

People of Bihar have shown the world the power and importance of democracy even during the times of coronavirus, he said.

“Your vote will strengthen democracy and the country. People of Bihar not just shown the country but has given a message to the entire world that we give importance to democracy even in the difficult times of coronavirus. You have shown the world, the power of democracy,” said PM Modi.

Also Read: ‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally

He thanked the Election Commission, administration staff and security forces personnel for conducting the polls in following Covid-19 protocols.

“I applaud the election commission and security forces who have worked day and night to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of election,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the polling percentage till 10am in Bihar is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls.

The first phase of the three-phase election was held on October 28, in which 71 constituencies in 16 districts were covered. The last and final phase, will is scheduled for November 7, will cover 78 constituencies in 15 districts. Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.

(with ANI inputs)