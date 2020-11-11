e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Why did the exit polls get the Bihar results wrong?

Why did the exit polls get the Bihar results wrong?

Most predicted a clear win for the Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagatbandhan, but the alliance eventually lost out in a close contest that went down to the wire, and which was decided by wafer-thing margins in some constituencies.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 06:24 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A cyclist rides past a campaign poster for the Janta Dal (United) party featuring current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, Bihar.
A cyclist rides past a campaign poster for the Janta Dal (United) party featuring current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, Bihar.(Bloomberg)
         

The numerical see-saw presented by the Bihar election results through the day was not just hard on political parties and their supporters but also on psephologists who were wondering how they could have, yet again, gotten things as wrong as they did.

Most predicted a clear win for the Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagatbandhan, but the alliance eventually lost out in a close contest that went down to the wire, and which was decided by wafer-thing margins in some constituencies.

Such surveys measure vote share and then use an algorithm to convert this into seats, with the conversion usually being the cause of erroneous projections.

This time, many even got their vote shares wrong.

For instance, Today’s Chankya, a polling agency that has made a name for itself predicted that the Mahagatbandhan could win up to 180 seats on a 44% vote share. The NDA’s vote share would be around 34%, it said.

The Mahagathbandhan was projected to get about 120 seats in the 243-member house by the Times Now C-Voter exit poll. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat projected 118-138 for the alliance.

The ABP C-Voter and the News X-DV polls did better, with the Mahagatbandhan’s final numbers falling square in the middle of the range predicted by them .

So, what went wrong this time?

Experts said three factors could have skewed exit polls.

One, timing, with the National Democratic Alliance really picking up momentum after the first phase. Two, an underrepresentation of women in exit polls, who, in the end, voted overwhelmingly for the NDA. And three, the presence of a huge silent majority, unrepresented in exit polls, who actually voted in large numbers for the NDA.

Noted political scientist Neelanjan Sircar said that predicting election outcomes is difficult at any time, but that during the Covid-19 pandemic, those conducting these surveys may have also faced logistical difficulties. He also said the BJP and RJD performed well, while alliance partners JD(U) and Congress did not. He argued that this sort of volatility, which is often not seen, may have made the prediction of final outcome all the more difficult.

Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How the BJP got itself in driver's seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
Cong's poor show in Bihar hurts allies, party says fought tough seats
Cong’s poor show in Bihar hurts allies, party says fought tough seats
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
