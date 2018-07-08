3 generations unite in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s powerful photos with mother, daughter Aaradhya. See them here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be new to Instagram, but she’s tackling it like a pro. On Saturday, the actor posted a series of new pictures showing three generations of women in one frame - Aishwarya, her mother and her daughter, Aaradhya.

She captioned each of the new pictures with simple, heart emojis and the word, ‘love’. Aishwarya is currently in Paris, where she is taking part in several events as a representative for a watch brand that she endorses.

In the pictures, Aishwarya and Aaradhya seem to be wearing the same black dresses that they wore in a couple of previous photos, posted on Friday. Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai, meanwhile, is wearing a red saree.

💖Love 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

😍😘💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

💕 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Late Friday, the actor had shared two new photos of herself and Aaradhya, who seemed to be mimicking her mom’s pose. Aaradhya usually poses for the cameras, adorably taking cues from her internationally famous mom. They travelled to the Cannes Film Festival together, where they both wore elaborate dresses. Most recently, they were seen at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash last weekend.

✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Aishwarya will next be seen in the musical drama, Fanney Khan, whose trailer was released recently. In the film, she sports flowing, deep red locks. In a separate photo she shared on the same day, Aishwarya looks a lot like her character from the film, at least as far as the hair goes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more