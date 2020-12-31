30 years of Maine Pyar Kiya: Shilpa Shetty gives a mean twist to Dil Deewana, watch her in ‘Kalyug’ avatar

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:48 IST

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who will make her comeback on the silver screen with the upcoming film Nikamma, has shared a quirky video recreating a moment from the 90s hit Maine Pyar Kiya and her ‘Kalyug’ avatar is winning the internet. The video also features her husband Raj Kundra. The Sooraj Barjatya film, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, has completed 30 years of its release and fans, including celebrities, have shared interesting videos paying tribute.

Shilpa’s video opens with her holding a rose as Raj enters the frame in a romantic mood, with the iconic song Dil Deewana playing in the background. We hear ‘Duniya maange apni muraadein’ but before the rest of the line (main toh maangu saajan), the song stops and Shilpa shares her list of wishes - Ek iPhone X, do-chaar badi badi gaadiyan, ek bangla aur ek diamond ring.”

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Expectation VS Reality ! #Kalyug hai bhai!! What I didn’t expect is 1 million followers on #TikTok in a day ,OMG!!Heartfelt gratitude to all Celebrating #30yrs of #mainepyarkiya My all time favourite film.. forever @bhagyashree.online @beingsalmankhan @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns .#expectaionvsreality #reel #30yearsofmainepyarkiya #Nikamma #onemillion #patipatni #happiness #love #gratitude #tiktok #sabbirkhanfilms.”

Bhagyashree’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, that was also Salman Khan’s first film as the lead star, has completed 30 years of its release. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film traced Salman and Bhagyashree’s love story hindered by a family dispute and financial differences.

Bhagyashree’s son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani also paid tribute to the film in a unique style - he recreated one of the iconic scenes from the movie with his Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia. “#30YearsOfMainePyarKiya The Golden rule of Friendship taught to us by the previous generation of romantics, recreated by the next generation of #Nikammas,” he wrote along with the video. In the video, Abhimanyu and Shirley recreate the scene where Prem gifts Suman his cap with the word ‘FRIEND’ written on it and tells her, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry no thank you.”

