4 years of Tamasha: Life lessons this Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone film taught us

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:16 IST

One of most complex films by Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha completes four years on Wednesday. Tamasha is the kind of film that grows on you - when I first watched it, I was not too impressed. However, four years down the line, I believe it is Imtiaz’s best till date.

From theatrics to the good old storytelling craft to lessons about life, love and philosophy, Tamasha encapsulates a lot in that short duration of a film. Here are 10 life lessons that the film teaches us:

1. Do not be a robot



No matter where in life you are - college, school, office or even at retirement stage, never become a victim to the predictable and boring routine that turns your life mechanical. In the film, the more Ranbir aka Ved realises the futility of routine, the more he goes about it, mocking it in his own way.

2. Give yourself a break



If a robotic, “well-mannered” boy like Ved went on that Corsica holiday, everyone can manage to take a break for the mundane daily routine and explore their real selves.

3. Keep your inner child alive



Ved keeps going to his boring office, carrying out daily routine inside his house and outside and even gets engaged in the most “suitable manner” but his real persona remained alive and resurfaced as soon as he got the opportunity.

4. Do not let go of that bubbly and powerful woman, treasure her



If you have an understanding, strong, self-reliant and vibrant girl like Tara in your life, no moment will ever be dull.

5. Parents, let kids live their dreams. Let them dream!

As nurturers of young lives, parents must ensure the right environment to allow kids to dream and pursue their dreams. Creating extra pressure for scores and that lucrative job will do no one any good.

7. Never too late to change your own story



Even after spending half a lifetime running after the 9-5 job, Ved shifted to his first love, theatre and storytelling and managed to make a living out of it.

8. Everyone has dreams, give them a push and everyone is a success story



Tamasha was all about dreams and pursuing what you love, against the tide of mundane life. From Tara to Ved to even Ishteyak Khan’s auto driver, everyone nurtured and lived their dreams eventually.

9. Travel, preferably alone



Travelling allows one to explore one’s own personality. This is a lesson recurrent in Imtiaz’s films, not just Tamasha.

10. Girls are not doormats



Strong women walk out of relationship,s despite love, especially if there is lack of respect or truth. Tara loves Ved but flies off to her own life when she realises Ved will continue with the monotony of daily routine.

