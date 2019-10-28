A Hindustan initiative: Akshay Kumar helps 25 flood-stricken families in Bihar

bollywood

Oct 28, 2019

If there’s one Bollywood celebrity who has always been among the front-runners in supporting various causes, it’s Akshay Kumar. And yet again, the actor has pitched in his bit for the Bihar flood victims.

The recent flood situation led to massive loss to both life and property, and hence, Akshay wanted to help people in whatever way he could. The actor decided on the amount of Rs 1 crore, and contacted our newspaper, Hindustan. We took up this initiative to find out people in dire need, and visited the flood-stricken villages of Bihar to gather information about those who are struggling badly, having lost almost everything. Some among these also include people who, at one point, were a source of livelihoods to many others, but are now in need of help themselves. Akshay has contributed a sum of Rs 4 lakh each towards the rehabilitation of 25 families, who would be handed over these cheques on Chhath Puja.

The actor says, “A natural calamity reminds us we are nothing in front of it. But there’s one more thing, which is what bit can we do. We should do whatever we can. I am very happy that through the newspaper Hindustan, I got the opportunity to do whatever little I could. It couldn’t get bigger than being able to help those people, who have lost everything, start all over again.”

Among these shortlisted families are two belonging to Patna’s Ramkrishna Colony, both into the fish business. On a normal day, they used to earn Rs 500-600, but now have to borrow money to make ends meet. Similarly, one grocery shop owner, who has a five member family in Muzaffarnagar’s Ladaur (Gaayghat) too is facing a difficult time. A family of ten in Darbhanga’s Kumraul (Ghanshyampur), who was dependent on their grocery shop and flour mill, is now living on debt.

The head of a 12-member family from Sirsia (Hasanpur), too, used to run a flour mill, but the floods have destroyed his machinery. The Bunkars from Medninagar (Nathnagar) are facing a harrowing time because their powerloom machine and thread material all were lost in the floods. This six-member family is doing labour work to make ends meet.

In Purnia’s Simra (Tikapatti), a family of eight has nothing left, with their grocery and paan shops both ravaged. Akshay’s contribution hence is almost like a godsend for these families.

Oct 28, 2019