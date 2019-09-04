Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira releases poster of her debut play Medea, says ‘It’s happening, not just a dream in my head’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:12 IST

The first poster of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s English play Medea is out and shows a girl holding a knife. Ira is credited as the director of the play which will mark her debut in theatre.

The poster is red in colour and shows the lead actor holding a knife with an intense look on her face. She has short hair and is seen wearing a bottle green overcoat. It has been painted by Farhat Datta.

The play is the adaptation of Euripides’ Medea and is being produced by actor Sarika’s new production house, Nautankisa. Ira also posted a video to share her excitement with her followers on Instagram. She looks excited in the video and wrote, “Its happening and is not just a dream in my head”.

Talking about working with Ira, Sarika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Ira called me and said ‘I’m directing a play and I want you to act in it’. But I told her that I won’t be able to, as I’m no longer in the acting space. Then I thought why not produce it and that’s how I came on board. The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex.”

“The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far,” she added.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation, Kartik Aaryan’s reaction has Twitter smiling

Ira recently made headlines for featuring in a quirky photo shoot. She is seen posing in wacky costumes and dramatic makeup alongside another model.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:10 IST