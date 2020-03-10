Aamir Khan wishes everyone ‘Holi Mubarak’ with pics of wife Kiran, son Azad. See here

bollywood

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:05 IST

Actor Aamir Khan has wished his fans and followers ‘Holi Mubarak’. Aamir took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of wife Kiran Rao and their son, Azad, as they celebrated the festival of colours.

He captioned the post, “Holi Mubarak guys,” and added his signature sendoff, “Love, A.” In the pictures, both Kiran and Azad can be seen wearing Holi clothes, and are coated in colours. Azad is even pointing a ‘pichkari’ towards the camera in the first picture, and beaming with joy in the second image.

Aamir’s fans took to the comments section to wish him and his family the very best. “Happy Holi!” wrote one person. “Love you from Israel” wrote another.

Aamir is currently filming Laal Singh Chaddha, his follow-up to the critical and commercial flop, Thugs of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Speaking about how he, at the age of 50, could replicate running scenes filmed when Hanks was 30, Aamir told Hindustan Times, “Not really. [In Forrest Gump]… if you see each running shot, it’s not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga (It’s edited to seem like he ran for four years). So, that’s not a worry. The challenge is actually getting the ‘sur’ of the character right.”

Aamir reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his role in the film. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Studios.

