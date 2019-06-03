Aamir Khan wishes son Junaid on his birthday with a throwback picture featuring Rani Mukerji

Each person’s style of wishing and making their closed ones feel special is different. Actor Aamir Khan too wished his eldest son Junaid Khan on his birthday in a special manner.

The Dangal actor shared a throwback picture of Junaid along with actor Rani Mukerji to wish his son a happy birthday. Poking fun at Junaid, shared the picture on his Twitter account with a hilarious caption. “I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie”

I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did !

Happy Birthday Junsie 😘 pic.twitter.com/z6kY7m1okz — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 2, 2019

The picture shows Junaid and Rani flashing big smiles and they seem to enjoy each other’s company. Junaid is seen in a red T-shirt and looks proud sharing the frame with Rani.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan Laal Singh Chaddha will be an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film will hit theatres 2020, next year at Christmas.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 10:42 IST