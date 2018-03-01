Abhishek Bachchan is the reason Karan Johar never plays Holi

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for celebrating all festivals in a grand way, except Holi. He says he hates it and the reason behind it is Abhishek Bachchan.

He explained his dislike for Holi during the reality show India’s Next Superstars. He described one of the incidents of his childhood when he was invited to play Holi at Amitabh Bachchan’s house.

Karan said, he went there and told them that he doesn’t like playing Holi with colours, but before he could finish, Abhishek Bachchan came and threw him in the pool.

Since then Karan never dared to play Holi.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi party was one of the most famous in Bollywood. There was a time when RK Studio’s Holi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi were famous for their charm and the crowd of celebrities they attracted.

Later, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also started celebrating Holi at their residence, but nothing could match the dazzling attraction of Raj Kapoor’s Holi.

This year, Bollywood may not celebrate Holi in the wake of actor Sridevi’s death. She died on February 24 due to accidental drowning at a hotel in Dubai.

Her funeral was held on February 28.