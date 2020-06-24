Abhishek Bachchan recalls working with Farhan Akhtar after dancing at each other’s birthday parties as kids

bollywood

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:23 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his childhood memories with actor-director Farhan Akhtar as the two grew up together due to the professional commitments of their respective fathers: Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar. Abhishek has revealed all about their friendship and much more as he looked back at memories from their film, Game.

Abhishek, who has been documenting his 20 years in Bollywood on Instagram, has now penned a note about his two 2011 films -- Game and Dum Maaro Dum. Sharing trivia about Game, he wrote, “Game was a very cool and slick whodunnit. A genre I’ve always wanted to do being a big fan of Poirot. The film gave me the opportunity to work with wonderful actors and an awesome crew helmed by Abhinay Deo and produced by my good friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar.”

Talking about working with Farhan, he said, “Farhan also wrote the dialogues. Never in a million years would I have dreamt that as two young kids at each others birthday parties participating in the “dance competitions” (unsuccessfully) that I would act in a film that was produced by and mouth dialogues written by Farhan; something our fathers did rather successfully. a super cast filled with talent and fun.”

The film starred Boman Irani, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher , Sarah Jane Dias, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shahana Goswami and Gauhar Khan. Abhishek said it was fun shooting with them especially in Greece and Turkey.

Abhishek then moved to his other release that year. He wrote, “Dum maaro dum was my 3rd film with @rohansippy and a totally different genre to his last two films. A rom-com to a cool con film to now a gritty thriller! Speaks volumes about his range and versatility as a director. We shot this film entirely in Goa except for the “Thayn Thayn” video. Rohan, through the shooting of the film introduced me to a Goa that I had never seen. Locations I wouldn’t have even imagined existed.

Also read: 37 years of Woh Saat Din: Anil Kapoor shares his journey when he ‘started as an actor, became a star’

The film boasted of a huge star cast including Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Devaiah, with Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan in guest appearances. Talking about working with Gulshan in particular, Abhishek said, “An actor who just blew me away with his ease and talent. So exciting to watch. I would love to get the opportunity to work with him again.”

Sharing a fun fact of working with Bipasha Basu, he revealed, “Not many know, Bipasha was the first actor I ever faced the movie camera with. We had both screen tested together for JP saab. Kamaalistan studious in the year 1998. That was for a different film/script. We’ve remained dear friends since.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more