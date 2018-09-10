Abhishek Bachchan’s note for Aishwarya Rai as she wins Meryl Streep Award, says I’m a proud husband

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India on Sunday. As the actor received the award in Washington DC with daughter Aaradhya in tow, husband Abhishek Bachchan wrote a tweet for Aishwarya.

Abhishek tweeted, “And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband!” Abhishek is promoting his film Manmarziyaan at present.

And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband! pic.twitter.com/tmaICHSa1N — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018

Aishwarya posted quite a few photos from the award ceremony. The 44-year-old actor shared photos of her accepting the award, hugging Aaradhya and along with other awardees. While Aishwarya wore an embellished black fishtail gown at the ceremony, Aaradhya looked cute in a pink gown.

Aishwarya posted pictures of herself and Aaradhya receiving the trophy and wrote: “You my Aaradhya complete me. Divine Blissful Eternal love.”

She also thanked her fans and wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers from India and all around the world, for being my Inspiration and strength. God bless and all my love too.”

Apart from Aishwarya, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was also honoured with the WIFT Emerald Award. In photographs from the event, Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi, was seen talking to Aishwarya. WIFT honours the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 09:14 IST