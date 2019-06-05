Actor Dinyar Contractor, known for his roles in films like Baadshah and Khiladi, dies at 79

Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in films such as Baadshah and Khiladi, passed away Wednesday morning here. He was 79.

According to the family sources, the actor died due to old age related health issues. Contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

Padma Shree awardee and veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passed away in Mumbai today morning due to age related ailments. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/GXtLfzv0tf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Contractor’s death, saying he is “saddened” by the veteran actor’s demise. “Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

PM Modi: Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/tABpiKYkW1 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor “par excellence”. “He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence,” she tweeted.

He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

While in films, he was seen in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi, Daraar, 36 China Town and Baadshah, it is on the television that he was more prolific. Some of his better-known works on television include Hum Sab Ek Hain, Do Aur Do Paanch, Khichdi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dil Vil and Karishma.

