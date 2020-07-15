‘Actors most vulnerable’: Bipasha Basu reacts to Parth Samthaan testing positive, calls for halt on TV, film shootings

bollywood

Actor Bipasha Basu feels that returning to film and TV shooting sets is ‘plain risky’ as actors are ‘most vulnerable’. She had reacted to a post by a paparazzo on Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan testing positive to coronavirus.

She had written: “All shoots should stop till the situation is little better. Actors are the most vulnerable.. most of the unit is protected with all ppe, gloves, masks, shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It’s just plain risky.” Her husband Karan Singh Grover had stepped in as the new Mr Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He had shot for some episodes too. However, post the more than two months pandemic-related lockdown, when some film and TV units including that of Kasautii Zindagii Kay returned to sets, Karan had quit the show. Replacing him was actor Karan Patel as the new Mr Bajaj.

Bipasha Basu posted is message on a paparazzo’s Instagram post on Parth Samthan.

Parth, the popular TV show’s leading man, tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Taking to Instagram, he had written on Sunday: “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.”

After Parth’s results were out, the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor had released a statement. She had said: “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect out talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guidelines. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

