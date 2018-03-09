Adah Sharma: I don’t worry about being trolled, there are more important things to worry about

It was last year in December when actor Adah Sharma decided to show some trolls their place after she was slammed for turning down a fan’s request, who asked her for a “harmless kiss”. Many criticised her saying, “What’s the big deal in kissing a fan in real life?”

Desperate to get a kiss, saying that he considers Adah his daughter, the fan even asked her, “When you can kiss for hours in your films (Commando 2; 2017 and Heart Attack; 2014) why can’t you kiss me?”

Adah, in a series of tweets, shared her viewpoint and explained why it was not fair for her fans to expect that she would be comfortable kissing [a fan] in real life just because she has kissed [an actor] onscreen.

Asked if she thinks that fans often cross the line when it comes to showing love for their favourite celebs, Adah says, “There is no exact line, you see. But often, people mistake our onscreen characters to be the ones we are off screen.”

She feels it is the corrupt “mindset” that is to be blamed. “There are some people who would like me to wear an Anarkali (Indian outfit) in the swimming pool, as they watched a movie where I played a sweet Indian girl, and they would feel that girls, who wear bikinis to the beach in real life, are bad. So, it’s the mindset.”

I have never had a twitter outburst in the 3 yrs that I've been on twitter but accusations of "being insulted" for not being given a "HARMLESS KISS" have provoked me. I speak for a lot of girls here when I say the following ... — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

The actor clarifies that she “doesn’t wish to change anyone’s thinking” and just wanted to put her thoughts out there. “I usually don’t express my thoughts and feelings in real life. I mask my emotions and refrain from being open about how I feel. But that (expressing herself on Twitter), I felt, was required,” she adds.

And for those who felt she was ranting on the social media platform, Adah quips, “I actually didn’t think it was a rant. They were five, well worded tweets explaining that I wanted to choose the person I kiss and why.”

In one of the tweets, Adah wrote, “if your p**is is intact consider yourself lucky because my kicks are precise and lethal”. Did she fear that some people might even troll her for being so upfront on social media? “Honestly, I don’t worry about being trolled. There are more important things to worry about, if I must worry at all — like global warming and the tiger population depleting.”

The actor adds that she is grateful that she has a “fan following” that is quick to be vocal about their support for her and criticise the trollers. “I have a really amazing fan following and they stand up for me and attack people who troll me,” says Adah, who will make her Tamil film debut as a lead opposite Prabhudeva in Charlie Chaplin 2 .

Adah has been a part of several films in multiple industries, including Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Read all her tweets here:

A kiss for me isn't harmless!You say "what's the big deal" well who are u to decide what deal is big and small for me?Deals aside,I want to choose who I exchange saliva with or whose cheeks/other parts I plant my lips on! Or who I want to make eye contact with too.(Male/female) — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

If a boy meets me for the first time and asks me for a KISS on whichever part of his anatomy, REPEATEDLY he would at most times get punched,slapped or kicked in his groin. If your penis is intact consider yourself lucky because my kicks are precise and lethal. — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

I might expose my knees and elbows and OMG! I showed off my spine and my shoulders too! But that doesn't mean I'm expected to have any physical contact with any human under complultion.(Physical contact could even be handshakes btw.) — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

Bhavana Reddy kissed in a public place in Commando2, Hayaati had a 1 hr 45 minute kiss in Heartattack but I'm Adah Sharma am NOT THEM!!!i'm happy my performances convince you that I am these people but the real me reacts,dresses,breathes,lives differently — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

P.s. I love boys, men and i have nothing against the male gender of all species.I have some wonderful men in my life my dad, grandad,friends,directors, actors I've worked with.This isn't an anti men thing :) — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

