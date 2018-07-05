Aditi Rao Hydari calls herself ‘a lambi race ka ghoda’, says her time will not be over soon

With almost a decade in Bollywood, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has made a mark in the hearts of film lovers; however, she says her struggle is still on. While the actor is thankful for the kind of opportunities she has been getting, it irks her when she is asked whether she feels underrated as an actor.

“At times, it hurts to think that way (being called an underrated actor). Then one day, my mother (Vidya Rao, classical singer) explained that I should not take it to heart. Since then, I have started taking it as a reverse compliment. It’s good that people think I have much to give. I’m a lambi race ka ghoda… my time will not be over soon,” says Aditi.

Her filmography boasts powerful performances. Think of Padmaavat — despite having stars such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Aditi as Mehrunisa made her own mark on the audience. In Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai (2017), her portrayal of Leela made many fall in love with the character.

“People who call the shots in the industry are not helping me make my career. So, you are sort of fumbling around to find your way,” adds the actor who will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil thriller, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

She adds that it is her perseverance that keeps her going. “My intention has been clear, which is why in the last few years I’ve finally been doing the kind of work that I want to do and [working with] directors I want to work with. It’s just that the struggle is still there. To get the [kind of] work that I want, it takes patience,” she says.

Talking about the kind of work she wants to do, she says that her good intention is keeping her afloat. “I feel like doing every film with Mani sir. I also want to work with Sanjay [Leela Bhasali] sir again. I am dying to work with Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shoojit Sircar, Zoya AKhtar, Shakun Batra... I feel great directors are artists; they keep creating great work. Sometimes it’ll make money, sometimes it won’t; but it’ll always be great cinema,” Aditi signs off.

