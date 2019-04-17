After Baaghi 2, Prateik Babbar to play negative character in AR Murgadoss, Rajinikanth’s Darbar

Actor Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in Baaghi 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, is all set to play a villain in AR Murugadoss’s next that stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Titled Darbar, the film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously and is slated for a Pongal 2020 release. Prateik is said to have joined the shooting than began last week.

Prateik said in a statement, “It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (his wife) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally. I can’t wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic,” added the actor, who will shoot in Mumbai . The actor, who is said to be working on his physique for the role, has shared a workout video on Instagram.

The film features Rajini as a cop--he has played roles of police officers in films like Moondru Mugam, Geraftaar, Hum and Pandiyan. The trilingual film stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

The tabloid also quoted a source as saying, “Murugadoss was impressed by Prateik in Baaghi 2 and decided to cast him. He plays the antagonist’s son and will feature in important scenes with Rajini. After Mumbai, the team heads to Tamil Nadu for the remaining portions.”

Prateik, who recently tied the knot with fiancee Sanya Sagar in February, has several films in the pipeline, including Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Power.

