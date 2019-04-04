After Karan Johar’s wax statue, Kajol shares photo with real deal. See pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to be immortalized at the Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Among several Bollywood celebrities who congratulated the producer for his achievement was his friend Kajol who wished him on her Instagram account.

She shared a throwback selfie with Karan on her account and captioned it, “With the real thing ;) congrats @karanjohar. Waxed and how .....”

Karan unveiled the wax statue on Thursday in the presence of his mother Hiroo Johar and several family members and friends, who flew with him to Singapore for the event.

Karan had himself shared glimpses of his wax statue on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “WAXED!!! At @mtssingapore #madametussauds !! What fun with my mom @hiroojohar and my family!!!!! @anushkaskhanna @priyankaskhanna #masi #payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!!!”

Kajol had also commented to the post saying, “Congrats congrats congrats.” Several of his industry friends such as Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan and others had also reacted to the post in the comments section.

Karan and Kajol continue to be friends after sorting out their differences post an ugly fallout in 2016. Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn had also appeared on the sixth season of Karan’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Ajay even took home an Audi for his witty reply on the show.

Karan had asked Ajay on the show whether they can become friends to which Kajol had replied, “I don’t want you to become his (Ajay’s) friend, you are my friend!”

Ajay and Karan had a fallout in 2016 during promotions of their respective films, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Kajol had called off their friendship while taking Ajay’s side. However, the two reconciled after some time.

