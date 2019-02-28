After playing Sridevi’s daughter in Mom, this actor will play young Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena biopic

After working with late actor Sridevi in her last film Mom, child actor Riva Arora is all set to work with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor as well. Riva shared a picture with Janhvi on Instagram on Wednesday, talking about their collaboration.

Riva will play the young Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming biopic, which stars Janhvi in the lead. In her post, Riva said how she met Janhvi on the sets of Mom as well and that the actor is still as sweet and lovely as she was before making her big Bollywood debut last year.

“With Janhvi kapoor. Lovely personality. Same i met her during MOM movie shoot. And today shooting with her or as her childhood. time changes but some people never change/ Same love same sweetness full of life. Proud working with amazing personalities. Dharma production. Thank u sonal di for recommending me and thank u casting director jogi sir for casting me,” Riva captioned her pic. In the photo, both Riva and Janhvi are seen wearing white outfits. Riva has most recently worked in Uri with Vicky Kaushal and will now be seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra welcomes sis-in-law to the family with pics

Riva played Sridevi’s younger daughter in Mom. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. It was about a mother’s revenge on her daughter’s rapists. Sridevi was honoured with a posthumous National Award for the film. The film will be screened in China on March 22.The announcement comes just two days after Sridevi’s death anniversary (February 24). Sridevi died at the age of 54 last year due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

Janhvi began shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic earlier this week. Saxena is India’s first woman combat pilot who actively took part in the Kargil War in 1999. Janhvi was spotted shooting with Pankaj Kapur in Lucknow. He plays her father in the film. This is Janhvi’s second film after Dhadak and she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:21 IST