Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:46 IST

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal’s Malda district, after actor Sunny Leone’s name figured in that of three other colleges of the state.

The authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district said that they spotted the playback singer’s name after the first merit list was published on Friday and already brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly.

“We have filed complaints at the local police station and the cyber crime cell of West Bengal Police. It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names in the merit list,” the college’s principal Aniruddha Chakraborty said on Sunday.

The college students’ union run by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad said that there seems to be a design behind such incidents as Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s name had figured similarly in merit list of three other colleges on successive days.

Leone’s name featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, preceded by that of US adult star Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa.

On Friday, the name of Leone, a Canada-born actor, had appeared in the 151st position in the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district. Her name also appeared at the top of the merit list again for English Honours at Ashutosh College in Kolkata on Thursday, the first such incident.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admission to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused to people due to the pandemic situation.

