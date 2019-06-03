Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan take Aaradhya out to the movies. See pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their daughter Aaradhya out for a movie date on Sunday. Pictures of their family outing were shared online by fanpages and the paparazzi.

Aishwarya can be seen wearing a pink top, black pants and golden shoes. Abhishek is wearing a white T-shirt and a black, sleeveless jacket. Aaradhya is in a blue top and blue slacks combo. As always, the little girl is by her mother’s side, and can be seen holding her hand as they walk towards the movie theatre.

The family is often seen together on public outings, including family functions, lunches and dinners. Aishwarya also regularly shares pictures of Aaradhya on social media.

In May, pictures and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya cheering for Abhishek at a football match were widely shared online. The videos showed Aaradhya running up to her father on the pitch. Later in the same month, the trio stepped out to celebrate Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai’s birthday in Mumbai. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOU ETERNALLY,” Aishwarya captioned an Instagram post.

Aaradhya had also accompanied Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival in May, where the actor is an annual fixture. Sharing pictures on social media, she wrote, “My Sunshine Forever LOVE YOU,” and Abhishek had commented on the post, “The gold standard!”.

Aishwarya was last seen in the box office disappointment Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has reportedly signed a historical period drama being directed by Mani Ratnam.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 09:29 IST