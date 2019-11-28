e-paper
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face has appeared on the cover of a French workbook to teach students English and about Bollywood films.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:46 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan interacts with the audience during the Smile Train India NGO event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan interacts with the audience during the Smile Train India NGO event.
         

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face now adorns the cover of a French workbook used to teach English to high school students, through world history and popular culture. The 2019 edition of Fireworks Workbook features pictures of many wonders of the world. Taj Mahal also features on the cover.

 

Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World’s picture on the cover, it also has questions on the her, in a chapter titled Nollywood and Bollywood. The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie’s titular character in the movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released in India last month. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

Recetly, Aishwarya remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aradhya, who celebrated her birthday recently, with her father’s portrait hanging on the wall behind them.

“We love you eternally,” she captioned the snap, along with a string of heart emoticons. Husband Abhishek Bachchan, too, remembered his late father-in-law and dedicated a post to him on social media. “Happy birthday dad. Miss you,” he captioned the post.

Aishwarya’s father died in March 2017. He was suffering from severe health issues.

Live | Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra CM, to lead 3-party alliance
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
