Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover. See pics

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:46 IST

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face now adorns the cover of a French workbook used to teach English to high school students, through world history and popular culture. The 2019 edition of Fireworks Workbook features pictures of many wonders of the world. Taj Mahal also features on the cover.

Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World’s picture on the cover, it also has questions on the her, in a chapter titled Nollywood and Bollywood. The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie’s titular character in the movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released in India last month. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Recetly, Aishwarya remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aradhya, who celebrated her birthday recently, with her father’s portrait hanging on the wall behind them.

“We love you eternally,” she captioned the snap, along with a string of heart emoticons. Husband Abhishek Bachchan, too, remembered his late father-in-law and dedicated a post to him on social media. “Happy birthday dad. Miss you,” he captioned the post.

Aishwarya’s father died in March 2017. He was suffering from severe health issues.

