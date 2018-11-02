Aishwarya Rai birthday celebrations in Goa have Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya showering her with love. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday celebrations are everything that the actor could have imagined. After ringing in her special day with family and friends on Thursday, the actor was whisked off to Goa by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for extended birthday celebration.

Aishwarya shared some gorgeous photos from Goa where she can be seen with her husband and daughter as the trio pose for the camera. The couple also posed for a photo together that showed the close bond they share.

Abhishek took a break from shooting for Anurag Basu’s next in Kolkata to holiday with his wife and daughter. On Thursday, the family was seen at the airport, hand in hand. Earlier, talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek had given the credit for Aaradhya’s upbringing to Aishwarya. “Aaradhya is a very sweet kid… we have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother teaches her all of that. Aishwarya is very good at keeping Aaradhya grounded,” he had said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday with husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and family and friends.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother Vrinda on her birthday.

Aishwarya also shared a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya on her Instagram handle. She captioned it as “LOVE”. Abhishek also posted an adorable photo with his wife and wrote, “Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! #MyHappyPlace.”

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya had a cake-cutting with her mother and the rest of her family at her residence earlier and shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram handle. She captioned a photo with her mother Brinda Rai and wrote, “Thank you BOTH🤗😘BLESSED😍LOVE YOU ETERNALLY 💖✨🌈.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya will soon begin shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, to be directed by debutante Sarvesh Mewara. They will play a married couple in the film, which is said to be a slice-of-life drama.

Earlier, Abhishek had said about the film, “Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it’s always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we’ve done a film together, it’s been special.”

