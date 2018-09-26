Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan make it to new 100 outstanding Asians list

On Wednesday, Asian Geographic magazine released a list of outstanding people, titled ‘Astonishing Asians’, containing the names of 100 men and women whom the magazine deems the most influential in Asia. There is a great Indian presence this year, including celebrities, activists, writers, cricketers and businessmen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are the only Bollywood actors to be featured in the coveted 100 Outstanding People list for 2017.

Weeks after being honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence, at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award, Aishwarya once again proved she’s made her own mark in the global entertainment industry. She, along with Shah Rukh featured on the cover of Asian Geographic magazine. Apart from Aishwarya and Shah Rukh, the line-up includes Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Some of the other big names from India include businessman and India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author-activist Arundhati Roy and billionaire entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Check out the Asian Geographic magazine cover here:

Asian Geographic magazine in their latest issue – Astonishing Asians – compiled a list of 100 influential Asians. This issue draws inspiration from influential leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, sports and cultural figures who have influenced and inspired people globally.

