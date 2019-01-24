Aishwarya Rai steps out with daughter Aaradhya, Karisma Kapoor spotted with nephew Taimur. See pics

Bollywood star kids have enthralled fans on social media with their cute antics and once again actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan have caught the attention of social media fans. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were snapped together in the city on Thursday. Aishwarya was seen in a pair of black pants and a white T-shirt while Aaradhya was dressed in blue track pants and white T-shirt.

Social media’s favourite star kid Taimur spent time with his aunt Karisma Kapoor. With a pen in his hand, Taimur was led by his aunt and the two were snapped together by the paparazzi. Karisma was seen in a pair of denim pants and black sweatshirt, while Taimur was dressed in blue T-shirt and denim shorts.

Recently, Taimur was spotted playing with the ukulele and even carried it along with him when he stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and mother Kareena.

While Saif or Kareena are not present on social media, Aishwarya recently joined Instagram and has shared several pictures with her family. Aaradhya also loves posing with her mother and, at Isha Ambani’s wedding, she even gave some tips on posing to Aishwarya and actor Shilpa Shetty.

Aishwarya had also shared selfies with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on her Instagram account. The most recent family picture was shared on New Year’s .

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 19:11 IST