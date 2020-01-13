e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn: ‘Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity’

Ajay Devgn: ‘Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity’

Ajay Devgn, says he is not very active social media and believes actors should be known for their work.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:48 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Actor Ajay Devgn during a special screening of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Actor Ajay Devgn during a special screening of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.(IANS)
         

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn says he stays away from social media because as an actor one should be known for their work, not for what they post online. Devgn, who is basking in the success of his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, believes social media has washed away the mystery around stardom.

“The stardom era has been washed (away) by social media now and by actors themselves, who constantly keep sharing information about their lives. Earlier, we would imagine how they lived, what they did but now people think they (stars) are just like them.

“I am not too much (active) on social media. I believe an actor should be known for their work and not for social media activity. Wherever I go, I get respect and that makes you feel good. I have always done my own thing,” the actor told PTI in an interview here.

Tanhaji is Devgn’s 100th film and the actor, who began his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kante, considers himself lucky to have stayed relevant for audiences thanks to his varied film choices. “I have been lucky to be doing different kind of roles and they have worked too because so many actors struggle to do different things.

“At that time nobody was doing a film like Raincoat. I just wanted to try out different things, hence I did it. There was no fear whether it will work or not. I am glad my risk paid off. A lot of people advised me against such films but today almost everyone is doing such films and they are working.”

Of all the 100 films that he has acted in his 29 year-long career, historical films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have touched him the most.

“Something like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Legend of Bhagat Singh makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can’t even think of (it). They must be different people, what they think and how they function. Country came first for them.”

Tanhaji, also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar, has earned Rs 61.93 crore in its first weekend. The actor will next be seen in Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Chanakya and a film with Luv Ranjan.

In Maidaan, there won’t be any romantic angle, said the actor. “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.” Ajay said there is still some time for Chanakya to go on floors. “I will finish work on Maidaan and Bhuj in three to four months. These two films will release in 2020. Chanakya we will start later in the year,” he said.

About Luv Ranjan’s film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay said it will also start shooting by the end of the year.

tags
top news
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
‘Doesn’t have guts to do it’: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi on economy
‘Doesn’t have guts to do it’: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi on economy
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Here’s why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Here’s why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news