Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa getting trolled: ‘Those who do it have a petty mindset’

Actor Ajay Devgn has reacted to trolls who target his teenage daughter Nysa on social media. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ajay said Nysa doesn’t care about trolls or their mean comments.

“Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is nonsense). So we too, don’t bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities,” he said.

Nysa was trolled online and even body-shamed for her airport look a few months ago. The 16-year-old was wearing a blue long hoodie dress and people started commenting that she forgot to wear pants.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput brought along many house helps after wedding, but he never gets angry at them like Kabir Singh

“She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that,” Ajay said in an interview to Hindustan Times. “I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone.”

“Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen,” he says.

Ajay revealed that Nysa hasn’t shown interest in acting yet. “Right now, Nysa is studying in Singapore. And I feel she is not interested in films as of now. But yes, it will be completely her choice. Same goes for Yug. We will support them in whatever career choices they make,” he said.

Ajay was last seen in De De Pyaar De with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The film earned Rs 75 crore in 10 days.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 11:34 IST