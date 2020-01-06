Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: See how Maharashtra’s Sandhan Valley was recreated

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn’s ambitious next film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is expected to be high on patriotic fervour and heroism. The film’s sets, too, have caught people’s fancy, particularly the terrain. Now, in a making video, the film’s director Om Raut talks about how they recreated the Sandhan Valley, where a confrontation between the Mughal army and the Marathas is shown to have taken place.

Director Om Raut said, “Sandhan Valley is a real place and when you are creating Sandhan Valley out on the sets it was a very tricky situation to deal with.”

“Creating that 300-feet long gorge inside a theatre was extremely difficult. So Sujith Srirama, our production designers, were instrumental in creating all these things. they went and took moulds of the stones, of the rocks that are there in the valley and then they built the wall. And then what we did in VFX after that was, we put a texture on it.”

For the uninitiated, Sandhan Valley in Maharashtra is so narrow that at some places, it is only three feet wide. The film’s visual effects head, Prasad Sutar, also talked about the challenges of recreating the valley on sets. He said, “Sandhan Valley was the biggest challenge for us. This was the biggest space we were recreating. We had built a small set but the visualisation was the biggest challenge.”

Tanaji Malusare was a Maratha military leader, under the leadership of Shivaji. He is known to be the hero of Battle of Sinhagad, where Maratha forces took on the might of the Mughals, led by Rajput general Udaybhan Singh Rathod. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the Rajput general.

The film also features Kajol as Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai and Sharad Kelkar who will be seen playing Shivaji. The film’s trailer and the pairing of Kajol and Ajay has created a quite a buzz.

