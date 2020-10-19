e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn says he watched Laxmmi Bomb trailer multiple times, Akshay Kumar cherishes praise from the ‘fine actor’

Ajay Devgn says he watched Laxmmi Bomb trailer multiple times, Akshay Kumar cherishes praise from the ‘fine actor’

Akshay Kumar was thrilled to receive praise from a ‘fine actor’ like Ajay Devgn for the Laxmmi Bomb trailer. Ajay said that he watched the trailer multiple times and felt that Akshay ‘nailed’ it.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn praised the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and Akshay Kumar’s performance in it.
Ajay Devgn praised the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and Akshay Kumar’s performance in it.
         

Ajay Devgn showered praise on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and revealed that he watched it multiple times. He also appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance as a man trying to impress his in-laws, who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender person.

“I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9. @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence @TusshKapoor @Shabinaa_Ent @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP,” Ajay wrote on Twitter.

Akshay thanked Ajay for the compliment and said that it meant a lot to him, coming from such a ‘fine actor’. “Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot. Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.

Hindustantimes

Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also stars Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza and Rajesh Sharma. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. However, it will get a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and  the UAE.

Also read | ‘Even if Deepika Padukone has done any offence, it is a minor offence’: Gulshan Devaiah on actor being questioned by NCB

Earlier, Aamir Khan lauded the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and Akshay’s performance, which he called ‘outstanding’. “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” he wrote.

Akshay replied that he was ‘touched’ by the support and encouragement. “Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen,” he wrote.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, and marks Akshay’s digital debut. The actor said during a virtual press conference organised by Disney+ Hotstar that it was his ‘most mentally intense role’ till date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In