Ajay Devgn says he watched Laxmmi Bomb trailer multiple times, Akshay Kumar cherishes praise from the ‘fine actor’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:33 IST

Ajay Devgn showered praise on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and revealed that he watched it multiple times. He also appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance as a man trying to impress his in-laws, who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender person.

“I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9. @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence @TusshKapoor @Shabinaa_Ent @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP,” Ajay wrote on Twitter.

Akshay thanked Ajay for the compliment and said that it meant a lot to him, coming from such a ‘fine actor’. “Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot. Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.

Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also stars Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza and Rajesh Sharma. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. However, it will get a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and the UAE.

Also read | ‘Even if Deepika Padukone has done any offence, it is a minor offence’: Gulshan Devaiah on actor being questioned by NCB

Earlier, Aamir Khan lauded the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and Akshay’s performance, which he called ‘outstanding’. “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” he wrote.

Akshay replied that he was ‘touched’ by the support and encouragement. “Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen,” he wrote.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, and marks Akshay’s digital debut. The actor said during a virtual press conference organised by Disney+ Hotstar that it was his ‘most mentally intense role’ till date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more