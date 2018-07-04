Akshay Kumar romances Mouni Roy in Gold song, Naino Ne Baandhi. See pic
Mouni Roy makes a grand Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Check out their new picture.bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2018 15:17 IST
Naagin fame TV star Mouni Roy, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold this Independence Day, will be seen romancing the Khiladi Kumar in the first song from the film. Titled Naino Ne Baandhi, the song is likely to be unveiled on Friday, July 6, and here’s the first sneak peek into the song.
Arko has written the song while Yasser Desai has crooned Naino Ne Baandhi. In the new picture, the couple is seen in what looks like a bedroom and Mouni looks stunning in a Bengali style sari.
The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-Independence India. Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal.
Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the August 15 .Mouni will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
