Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man fizzles in China, makes Rs 37 crore in 3 days

Akshay Kumar’s social drama, Pad Man, has been released in China to lukewarm response at the box office. The film has made Rs 37 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said that the film had ‘missed the mark’.

Pad Man, about a man who introduces low cost sanitary pads in an effort to curb the mindset of rural India regarding periods, was a sizable success during its theatrical run in India. The film was released in February, and went on to make over Rs 150 crore.

Pad Man’s China box office figures pale in comparison to the most recent Bollywood hit in the Middle Kingdom, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, which made Rs 150 crore in China alone. Hichki became the fifth highest grossing Indian film in the rapidly expanding Chinese market. The list includes the likes of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. Akshay’s previous release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, made close to Rs 100 crore in China.

Aamir Khan will be eyeing a China release for his domestic disaster, the action-adventure, Thugs of Hindostan.

Pad Man is directed by R Balki, and co-stars Radhika Apte and Soman Kapoor. Akshay Kumar followed it up with the sports drama, Gold, and the sci-fi spectacle, 2.0. Both films did well at the box office, but 2.0 is fast on its way to becoming one of the biggest box office success stories of all time, with collections exceeding Rs 700 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 20:27 IST