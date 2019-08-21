Akshay Kumar’s qawwali face-off with Rana Daggubati in Housefull 4

bollywood

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen in a qawwali face-off with Rana Daggubati in his upcoming film Housefull 4. Akshay is working on the fourth installment of his hit franchise, Housefull.

A Mumbai Mirror report claims the Sajid Nadiadwala film will feature Rana and Akshay in a face-off that will be a crucial juncture in the story. “It appears at a crucial juncture and is on the lines of a fun conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist. The song is set in the present era and was shot at a studio in Mumbai,” it quoted a source as saying.

Starring Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday,Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda, Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji who has also written the film.

The film has faced several ups and downs. Rana replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

The fourth film in the hit Housefull franchise, Housefull 4 will see Akshay, Boman Irani,Chunky and Riteish reprising their roles. They have featured in all films, while Lara Dutta and Deepika Padukone were seen in the first film. Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham and Zarine Khan joined the team for the second film and the third one featured Lisa Hayden, Nargis Fakhri and Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about his choice of films, Akshay told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Most of my films, be it Padman (2018), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or even (the upcoming) Mission Mangal, they have one more thing — women’s empowerment. But I’ve to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also. So, it’s not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I’ll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:58 IST