Akshay Kumar tweets a funny video for #MondayMotivation and tweeple can’t stop laughing

Come Monday and Twitter is flooded with inspiring quotes, gifs and videos along with the hashtag, #MondayMotivation. After all, everyone needs a little motivation to kickstart a brand new week. Joining the trend this Monday was none other than Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who tweeted a funny video with a message for some #MondayMotivation.

The video starts with a lean man working out on a leg extension machine at a gym. Seconds later, a well-built man comes and adjusts a few weights according to his strength and continues training on the same machine. The first guy then gets inspired and attempts the workout with the added weights.

What follows will leave you in splits.

Here goes the video

#MondayMotivation gone wrong 🙊😬😂 On a serious note, it's great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits. pic.twitter.com/17ZyKFM8dA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2018

The PadMan star not only intended to tickle our funny bones with his tweet, but also to convey an important message. He wrote, “”It’s great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits.”

His tweet became an instant hit on Twitter with more than 18,000 likes and 2000 reactions so far.

Riding high on the success of his last release PadMan, Akshay Kumar is currently working on three films - Reema Kagti’s Gold, Kesari and 2.0. While Gold is about India’s first Olympic medal victory in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London and will release on August 15, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and is scheduled to hit theatres in 2019. Shankar’s 2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and will feature Akshay as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.