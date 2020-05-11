Alaya F wishes mom Pooja Bedi on 50th birthday: ‘Love you lots’

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:43 IST

Actor Alaya F has wished her mother Pooja Bedi with precious picture. Alaya took to Instagram to share a photo of the two with a cute caption.

“Happy birthday Mama! Love you lots,” she captioned the photo. It shows Alaya and Pooja sitting next to each other in matching white outfits.

Pooja, too, shared a post on Twitter to mark her birthday. “I turned 50 ! Today!! Can’t believe I’ve been on this planet for Half a century!! Its all been so “magical”. Every bit of it! Thank each 1 of u who have been so supportive, interesting & decent even if we debate with conflicting views. lots of love & happiness to all of you,” he wrote in her tweet. She also shared a photo with her cute dog.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.She played his young daughter that he had no clue about. Tabu played her mom and had a special role in the film.

I turned 50 ! Today!! Can't believe I've been on this planet for Half a century!! Its all been so "magical"🥰. Every bit of it!

Thank each 1 of u who have been so supportive, interesting & decent even if we debate with conflicting views ❤ lots of love & happiness to all of you! pic.twitter.com/GJhnI3modj — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 11, 2020

Alaya’s father is businessman Farhan Furniturewala, who was married to Pooja from 1994 to 2003. Talking about her parents’ divorce, Alaya had told Pinkvilla, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

Also see: Neha Dhupia asks Angad Bedi ‘scariest part’ about marrying her, he admits to checking her phone ‘many times’

Speaking about her equation with Pooja’s fiance, Maneck Contractor and her father’s wife, Fathima, Alaya said, “Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, ‘How do you get along with your stepmother?’ I liked her. I have never known otherwise. I have a very good relationship with (Maneck) too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more