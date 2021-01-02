Ali Fazal on Codename Johnny Walker: ‘The project has been pushed to the end of the year’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:07 IST

Actor Ali Fazal, who celebrates his birthday on Saturday, has revealed that work on his next, Codename Johnny Walker, will have to wait, at least until the UK opens up from its current, pandemic induced lockdown. Ali was recently seen in Amazon Prime original Mirzapur 2.

Ali is also looking forward to his upcoming Hollywood project, Codename: Johnny Walker. He will essay the titular role in the film that is based on the interpreter for the US Navy Seals on missions across Iraq, Johnny Walker . “I had two projects that were to start in January and February respectively. But, UK is in lockdown again, and some of our cast members, including those who featured in Game of Thrones, reside there. Filming this movie will demand a bio-bubble. Our locations are not restricted to America or the UK alone, since it is based [on the] Iraq War. Locales will need to bezeroed in on with precision. The project has been pushed to the end of the year. We should be able to roll in September,” he told Mid Day.

He is also all set for the release of Death on the Nile, the mystery thriller helmed by Kenneth Branagh. About the release of Death on the Nile, Ali told the tabloid, “James Bond has been deferred, and so has Black Widow. We are now eyeing a September release, which is the hot season for big films. The team is confident of the movie. We have shot it on film. It is apt for the 70-mm experience.”

Also read: Gautam Gulati quarantined in London after testing Covid-19 positive, says he is missing his mother

Ali has also been riding high on his projects back home. The second season of Mirzapur got mixed reviews and the audiences showered him with love. Talking about the success of the show, Ali had told Hindustan Times last week, “I never expected this to become so huge. We definitely knew that it was something new and we were trying it. But at that time we were very few shows down in the world of OTT platforms.”

“I still remember a lot of people telling me that why are you doing this, focus on movies and I refused and used to tell them that my heart is in it and I would like to experiment with it and I think I can pull it off,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more