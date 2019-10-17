Ali Fazal’s fanboy moment with Al Pacino in London at The Irishman screening. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ali Fazal may have seen moderate success in Bollywood but his international career seems set. He will be seen next in The Death on the Nile, his second international project after Victoria and Abdul (2017). The actor is currently in London for the shoot of the Kenneth Branagh directorial, which also stars Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Annette Bening. On October 17, Ali Fazal met Hollywood veteran Al Pacino at the screening of the film, The Irishman and was ecstatic about it.

Posting pictures, he wrote: “I post this today. My best gift of 2019 , hell actually my whole life as ive known it because the people who know me know very well what this meant. I told him i pirated his movies just to catch up at one point. Id neva do that now but we all done bad things.

“We spoke a little about my work and then for some reason i remembered my two mamu’s and my mum being great fans of him as well.. so, i told him they were the ones who got me hooked on to you. My first fairytale i remember as a child is a story about an italian family in newyork. And years later i asked my mom why she did that. Who tells a kid about the godfather and she said - “i thought it was a nice story but i dont think i told it right. Go Watch it “. Anyway.. this was long overdue. And it happened at a private screening for the irishman with Mr De niro, Martin scorsese, harvy kietel, anna paquin and Al ofcourse. The movie? Flawless and if i can say the perfect film. Now u must understand an actor can never say that but it is. Its long tho.”

Ali, who celebrated his birthday on October 15, was in for a surprise he received a special surprise from co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Bening. To mark his birthday, Gadot and Bening took him out on an impromptu dinner post shoot.

Posting videos and pictures of the celebratory dinner on Instagram, Ali wrote: “And the birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. Thanks for that video Gal, it literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was my dear friend Aditya Desai and Sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire.

“I wana thank all my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so I ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day...”

Death On The Nile is a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel of the same name. The story is of Christie’s iconic creation, detective Hercule Poirot, probing the death of a young heiress while on an Egyptian vacation. Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh stars as Poirot and also directs the film.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot toplines the ensemble cast of the film, which also features Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright and Sophie Okonedo, besides Fazal and Bening.

