Alia Bhatt buys a flat close to Ranbir Kapoor’s home, Krishna Shroff hits out at troll for commenting on her face

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:58 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Alia Bhatt buys a new place in Mumbai, set to be Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour: report

Alia Bhatt has reportedly bought a new flat in the apartment complex where her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor owns a place. While he is on the 7th floor, her new place is on the 5th floor.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna stuns troll with her savage reply over a comment on ‘doing something’ with her face

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff hit back at a troll who questioned her about her face. She also schooled him on makeup and cosmetics.

Sana Khan feels blessed and is in a happy space, shares fresh post-wedding pics

Sana Khan, who married Surat-based Anas Sayied earlier this month, shared fresh pictures post her wedding. She looked happy and content with life. See them here.

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya laughs at Rubina Dilaik for missing a goal, falls down while attempting the same

Bigg Boss promo: When Rubina Dilaik missed the goal, Rahul Vaidya was seen smirking at her, moments before he fell down attempting the task.

On Fabulous Lives, Chunky Panday says he wasn’t with Ananya on her Filmfare win as he never won in 34 years: ‘I feel I’m jinxed’

Chunky Panday never won the Filmfare Award in his long career and has started to believe that he is ‘jinxed’ when it comes to award shows. On an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Chunky revealed why he wasn’t with Ananya during her Filmfare win earlier this year.

