Sana Khan feels blessed and is in a happy space, shares fresh post-wedding pics

tv

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:37 IST

Former actor and Sana Khan, who got married to Surat-based Anas Sayied, earlier this month, has shared fresh pictures on Instagram. It is evident how happy she feels after marriage.

Sharing the pictures, Sana simply wrote: “Alhumdullilah.” She was seen in a green and gold sharara with heavy jewellery. One of hashtags was ‘blessed’ giving a peek into her current state of mind. She may have quit acting but her fans still love following her on Instagram. One wrote in the comments section: “Chehre ka noor wallah wallah mashaallah (the glow on the face).” Another called her a “beauty” while a third person wrote in praise “maashallah”. A fourth person said “Pyari Dulhan (sweet bride).”

Sana has been showing facets of her new life since she got married. Recently, a video of hers went viral which showed her going for a drive with her husband Anas. The former actor had also shared a video of how her mother-in-law had pampered her by making biryani for the new member in their household.

On November 22, Sana had shared a picture in wedding finery post her marriage to Anas and had written: “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, Married each other for the sake of Allah, May Allah keep us united in this Duniya, And reunite us in jannah @anas_sayied, Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, Which of the favours of your lord will u deny #sanakhan #anassayied #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah” She looked pretty as a bride in the red and gold lehenga.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor posts pic with cheeky caption about a woman, Malaika Arora asks him who he is talking about

She has since followed it up by posting pictures from the other wedding ceremonies. For her mehendi ceremony, she shared a picture of herself in an orange and pink salwar kameez. She shared another stunning set of pictures, dressed in a pristine white wedding gown and wrote: “I never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you. Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai. Kya already a week @anas_sayied.”

In October this year, she declared via a social media post that she was quitting acting for good. Writing in English, Hindi and Urdu, she said: “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.” Stating further how she had been thinking about the very purpose of life, she said that “had decided to leave the showbiz lifestyle forever”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more