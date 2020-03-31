Alia Bhatt concerned about dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus crisis: ‘He is 70 plus, I am constantly nervous and thinking’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:08 IST

Alia Bhatt has revealed her suggestations were taken into consideration by filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt, who has been directing her for the first time on their upcoming film, Sadak 2. She also confessed that it was only after him pushing her to write that she has begun writing at home and her ‘people’ are already impressed with her newfound talent.

Opening up on working with her father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, Alia told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “the experience was so collaborating...that’s the way my father works...the script is just a blueprint. A lot of my input and suggestions were actually taken into the script. I need to give credit to him, he kept on pushing ‘you should write. You can be a writer, you can be a director’.” She however, laughed it off until the “other people in her life” pointed out that she has a knack for humour. She also revealed that she has been reading out her essays to her “people” who are very impressed with her writing.

Talking about how she spends her days in isolation, the actor said she just tries to fill up her day with as much activity as possible. She has enrolled into a creative writing course online and has been reading at least two hours a day so that she can at least finish three books.

Alia also expressed her worry for her father amid the coronavirus outbreak. “He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking.... That’s why I am always screaming ‘don’t touch your face, don’t do this’.”

She had earlier shared a touching post about her father who was yet to return home. Posting a monochrome picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe.”

