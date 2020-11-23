Alia Bhatt embraces her inner child in new video as she runs around with abandon in a forest. Watch

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:02 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram, in which she is seen running around in a forest and playing with a little boy and girl. She captioned it, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground.”

Fans loved the ‘cute’ video. “Adorable.. Always be happy dear.. Love you sooooooooooo much,” one commented. “Reminds me of Dear Zindagi @aliaabhatt,” another wrote. “Nicely shot and good composition,” a third commented.

After months of staying indoors, Alia recently resumed work. Earlier this month, she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The two have also been busy dubbing for the film, which was scheduled to release in December after several delays, but has now been pushed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy. Director Ayan Mukerji had earlier said in a statement that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.

Alia has also been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on the life of the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She will also start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi. The film, which marks her South debut, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will also play a pivotal role.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s and will touch upon the lives of well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is scheduled to release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021.

