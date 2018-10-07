Alia Bhatt heads to Kargil with her beauty gang to shoot for Kalank. See pic

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently shot for her Koffee with Karan episode with Deepika Padukone, is heading to Kargil in Ladakh for the next schedule of her upcoming drama Kalank. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Shaandaar’ star uploaded a snap in which she can be seen posing for a picture with her team in a bus while looking outside the window.

She captioned the image, which was posted on her Instagram Story, as “Kargil Calling.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the forthcoming film will star an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

The cast of the film had begun shooting for it almost two months back and the flick will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.

The film was actually conceptualised by Johar’s late father, Yash, nearly 15 years ago.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 14:02 IST