Alia Bhatt is surprised to see dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan cooking together amid lockdown. Watch

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:07 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt got a lovely treat on Saturday when her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a cute video on Instagram. The video showed her and filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt cooking together in their kitchen.

In the video, Mahesh is seen in a white shirt and a lot of facial hair, cooking up a meal with his wife. While she is giving him instructions, Mahesh is stirring the pot with a ladle. Soni is seen in a night gown, smiling at Mahesh. The filmmaker wished all those watching ‘Ramzan Mubarak’.

“Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok. Have strictly forbidden it,” she captioned the video. Alia commented, “Omg!!!!!” with many smiling emojis. Soni’s long time friend and actor Neena Gupta commented, “Ha Ha Ha”.

While Mahesh and Soni are living together, Alia is just a little distance away with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Mahesh said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that Alia had come over to visit them during the lockdown. “We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood,” he said.

Mahesh and Soni got married in 1986 and they had their first daughter Shaheen in 1988 and Alia in 1993. Mahesh and Alia had shot their first film together recently, Sadak 2. It marks Mahesh’s return to direction after two decades and also stars her half-sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

