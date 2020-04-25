e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is surprised to see dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan cooking together amid lockdown. Watch

Alia Bhatt is surprised to see dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan cooking together amid lockdown. Watch

Soni Razdan gave some cooking lessons to her husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt that left their fans and daughter Alia Bhatt surprised.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt wasn’t the only one who loved Soni Razdan’s video with Mahesh Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt wasn’t the only one who loved Soni Razdan’s video with Mahesh Bhatt.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt got a lovely treat on Saturday when her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a cute video on Instagram. The video showed her and filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt cooking together in their kitchen.

In the video, Mahesh is seen in a white shirt and a lot of facial hair, cooking up a meal with his wife. While she is giving him instructions, Mahesh is stirring the pot with a ladle. Soni is seen in a night gown, smiling at Mahesh. The filmmaker wished all those watching ‘Ramzan Mubarak’.

 

“Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok. Have strictly forbidden it,” she captioned the video. Alia commented, “Omg!!!!!” with many smiling emojis. Soni’s long time friend and actor Neena Gupta commented, “Ha Ha Ha”.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol: ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

While Mahesh and Soni are living together, Alia is just a little distance away with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Mahesh said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that Alia had come over to visit them during the lockdown. “We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood,” he said.

Mahesh and Soni got married in 1986 and they had their first daughter Shaheen in 1988 and Alia in 1993. Mahesh and Alia had shot their first film together recently, Sadak 2. It marks Mahesh’s return to direction after two decades and also stars her half-sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news