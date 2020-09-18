e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares childhood pics as she wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor a happy birthday. See here

Alia Bhatt shares childhood pics as she wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor a happy birthday. See here

Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable picture with best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, to wish her on her 27th birthday. Calling Akansha her ‘life’, Alia posted the image on Instagram Friday afternoon.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable picture from her childhood as she posted a birthday message for her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia captioned the picture, “Happy birthday my life.” Three girls can be seen playing in the picture that Alia shared.

Akansha turned 27 on Friday. Her sister Anushka commented, “Looks like I’m very jealous of the fun you’ll are having.”

 

Alia had posted a throwback picture for Akansha’s birthday last year as well. “Happy birthday my everything,” she wrote alongside an image from her childhood.

 

Akansha made her acting debut with Netflix’s Guilty earlier this year. Guilty featured Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in main roles and was directed by Ruchi Narain.

Elaborating on the beautiful bond that she shares with Akansha, Alia had told Hindustan Times last year, “Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup. Every time we have some problem, she dreams that I have died or something has gone wrong with me and I’m crying. The moment she dreams of it, she makes sure we meet.”

Alia’s recent release was her father’s Sadak 2. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt also featured in the film, which marked Mahesh’s comeback to direction after 20 years. It is a sequel to Mahesh’s 1991 film Sadak, which also starred Sanjay and Pooja Bhatt. Initially slated for a theatrical release, Sadak 2 finally landed on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar last month.

Allso read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wraps shoot, Pooja Banerjee says ‘Because of Covid-19, we can’t have a wrap up party’

Next up, Alia has Ayan Mukerji’s first film in his fantasy trilogy - Brahmastra - where she will be paired opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film will also feature and Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

