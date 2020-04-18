e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt sweats it out with sister Shaheen, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor after virtual workout, Ranveer Singh reacts. See pic

Alia Bhatt sweats it out with sister Shaheen, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor after virtual workout, Ranveer Singh reacts. See pic

Alia Bhatt participated in a virtual workout with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt post-workout.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt’s recent workout selfie, which she posted on Instagram during the coronavirus lockdown. Alia has been participating in virtual workout sessions with her sister Shaheen and friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia had shared a post-workout selfie on Friday, and had captioned it, “Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial.” Ranveer, reacting to it in the comments has written, “Best.”

 

The post has been ‘liked’ over two million times. While Dia Mirza left several heart emojis in the comments, Akansha wrote, “Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday.”

Alia has been sharing regular updates for her followers on social media during the lockdown. She has posted pictures of her experiments in the kitchen, and of her participation in national drives such as the janta curfew and the 9 baje 9 minute call to action.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

Alia has also contributed towards the PM-Cares fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s fund for coronavirus relief. She wrote in an Instagram post, “At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat covid-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe. I also pledge contributions to the PM-Cares fund and the chief minister’s relief fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support.”

