Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to come together for a courtroom drama titled Barf

After playing a lawyer in two films (Pink and Badla), Amitabh Bachchan will now play a judge in an upcoming courtroom drama called Barf. In Pink as well as Badla, he was seen defending Taapsee Pannu.

According to a Peepingmoon report, Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh have been roped in for this courtroom drama. Rumi Jaffrey, who directed God Tussi Great Ho, will direct the film that will also star Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The film is likely to go on floors by mid 2019, it added.

Saurabh and Annu have earlier worked together in Jolly LLB 2 that featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. While Saurabh played the judge, Annu was the lawyer in the film. Amitabh has earlier worked with Rumi in God Tussi Great Ho. This will be the first time Emraan and Amitabh are coming together for a film.

While Amitabh’s latest release Badla hit theatres on Friday, Emraan was recently seen in Why Cheat India. Amitabh has Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that will hit theatres on December 25.

