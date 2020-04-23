Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback pictures, says ‘the age of innocence is over’. See here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:44 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures. On Thursday, he shared yet another picture, a collage of four, with a wise observation.

Sharing a collage of his pictures from earlier years, Amitabh wrote: “The age of innocence is over .” Of the four images in the collage, one is from his very early days in Bollywood, possibly in the late 60s while the other three are just one picture, repeated thrice, and seem to be from the his heydays in the late ’70s.

The picture got many of his fans and industry colleagues talking; TV actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote “Woaaaaah!” with pink heart emojis while TV host and actor Maniesh Paul said “The look...the hair...the YOU” followed by fire emojis. Many fans wrote back; one user said “You look amazing” while another said “once a legend, always a legend”.

Some time back, Amitabh had posted another picture, from his very first photo shoot, for a magazine in 1969 and veteran film critic Bhawana Somaya had commented “So innocent, I like it”.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Amitabh has been sharing inspiring and motivational sayings and words as the world struggles to stay safe.

Earlier, saluting care givers and first respondents, whom he referred to “social warriors”, he shared an image of Lord Ganesha made out of the words ‘Nurse’, ‘Doctor’, ‘Safai Karmchari’ and ‘Police’ on Twitter. He wrote, “The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. Natmastak hoon mai”.

Amitabh is an active blogger too. Recently, the Bollywood veteran blogged about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recalling how bigwig filmmaker Prakash Mehra almost cast the two icons in a film.

Amitabh shared this picture of his with Mohammad Ali in one of recent blog posts. ( srbachchan.tumblr.com )

He went down memory lane and wrote: “Its been a groggy night .. had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories .. and Tyson .. and it just would not leave the attention .. became past 4 am .. and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN.”

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in films like Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Jhund.

(With IANS inputs)

