Amitabh Bachchan says he coined K3G, suggests GiBo SiBo for Gulabo Sitabo

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:08 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has claimed that he coined the abbreviation for his film with Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - K3G. Keeping the tradition alive, he also wants to term a new name for his upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana - Gulabo Sitabo.

He tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..Next in line .. ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ SO .. GiBoSiBo GiBoSiBo !! Cool Na ..? CAC ! Cool As Cat.” Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is a sweet film about a tenant and a landlord.

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

GiBoSiBo !! जीबो , सीबो

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

Cool As Cat 🐱

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

The actor elaborated on his blog, “There is also the trend among the new gen or the next gen or whatever gen they belong to, to abbreviate conversation .. there is or they have no time for exaggeration or length for it is time consumption .. the speed of converse also is as rapid as a bullet out of a gun .. LOL, ROTFL, GOAT .. and several On the sets of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ .. I devised the term K3G for the film and it stuck .. it happens now with almost all .. The next in line then is ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ .. and the daughter in a normal sms converse just quite casually informing of something else puts it ..GiBoSiBo .. GiBoSiBo ..!!! I thought it was CAC .. Cool As Cat .. Its cool na .. ? So thats what it shall be .. for me at least .. shared it with PR team .. they looked at me as though they thought I was suffering from what Bhaskor was in Piku ! Take or leave it .. me is going ahead with it .. !! GiBoSiBo .. yeaaeeeaaahh !!”

Amitabh also shared a picture from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo where he has his back to the camera as he walks in a lane. It is a black-and-white picture.

Earlier, as he began shooting for the film, Amitabh had written on his blog, “First days are first days and first days are a reckoning of what is to be done what needs to be observed .. what what what .. ahhh confusing as any other .. but hopefully we shall get it right soon ..It has begun , and that is important .. so another environ clothings make up crew artists all new and ready to give the best.”

